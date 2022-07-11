Council voices fix-or-flatten budget concerns following emergency demolition

QUINCY — The demolition of a derelict property at 649 State raised concerns Monday evening among City Council members over funding for the fix-or-flatten program this fiscal year.
Last week, the City Council authorized a $79,500 contract with Blick’s Construction to demolish the building, which suffered a three-alarm structure fire in May.
Because this would deplete the $80,000 budgeted for the city’s fix-or-flatten program in fiscal 2023, the city proposed additional program funding for the building’s demolition. The council heard the second reading of an ordinance to amend the budget for this increase.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the State Street property is a three-story building that could easily fall onto a city right of way or damage public property. However, the city still is working with the property owner’s attorney to begin demolition procedures.
“The bottom line is it’s a public health and safety threat and it needs to be addressed,” Bevelheimer said. “Who else is going to address this?”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said there will be more emergencies this fiscal year, especially after two buildings sustained roof collapses last year.
“Unfortunately, there’s very few people that can demolish a building this size and so we’re trying to do what we could,” Troup said.
Several aldermen voiced the need to tear down the building as it is a liability concern and recommended addressing any fiscal decisions regarding fix-or-flatten at a later date.
Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4 suggested pushing back fix-or-flatten properties slated for this fiscal year so the program’s budget won’t have to increase.
“If you (the council) want the fix-or-flattens to be sitting in the wards in the conditions that they are, that’s the aldermen’s call,” Bevelheimer said.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, proposed last week to issue liens on the personal property of neglectful property owners as a way to recuperate demolitions costs that fall upon Quincy taxpayers.
“In my mind, we need to do everything possible to do our due diligence to help protect the tax dollars,” Bergman said.
