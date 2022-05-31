Council vote for Shottenkirk permit request delayed

QUINCY — Because of the absence of six Quincy aldermen, the City Council was unable to vote on a disputed special permit request from Shottenkirk Chevrolet, 1537 N. 24th, to increase the number of overhead doors from four to six on Tuesday.
An existing ordinance limiting the number of overhead doors to four was put in place in 1993.
Although the city made multiple requests to halt construction prior to a review of the Quincy Plan Commission, the doors were installed.
The Plan Commission recommended the denial of the permit request last week. Staff had said they were concerned about how the decision to continue construction without the necessary authorization could affect future permit requests.
Several neighbors spoke in opposition of the change.
Quincy resident Gerald Huner said the 1993 ordinance represents a compromise agreement between the property owner and nearby homeowners that was meant to keep overhead doors from being directly across from homes.
“We had numerous concerns at the time about adding these access points on the west side of the building: noise from the inside of the building when the doors are open, doors being kept open throughout the day leading to a constant noise nuisance, cars are being unloaded on the lot at all hours (and) traffic has increased on Locust Street just to name a few,” Huner said.
Lonnie Schuyler, general manager of Shottenkirk Chevrolet, said the intention was not to be poor neighbors but they were two years into the project before they were aware of necessary permitting.
“We’re not trying to make more noise or more work or more headaches for the neighbors next to us,” Schuyler said.
Eight council members were in attendance but because Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, abstained from the vote, the council did not have the necessary number of aldermen to take action.
The absent aldermen also resulted in the tabling of other action items.
The council once again tabled a resolution to use a GOV HR report as a guideline and scale for the city administration to use for non-union employee reviews.
An ordinance creating the position of public works director for the city of Quincy also was tabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.