Council votes to double Q-Wrap funding

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted on Monday to double the funding for the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap program to $250,000.
The program aims to incentivize out-of-town employees to move to Quincy by offering $5,000 in property tax relief for those buying a house or $3,500 in lease assistance for those renting or leasing a property.
In August, the City Council authorized the program with a $125,000 commitment from Quincy’s 1% food and beverage tax. The other half of the funding would come out of the city’s Economic Growth Fund.
According to an email from Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore, 27 applicants have been approved as of Thursday. These requests amount to $102,000.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said most of these applicants have applied for the rental assistance of up to $3,500.
“It’s not that they aren’t sure about coming here,” Troup said. “They aren’t here long enough to find the house that’s available that they can buy.”
The council voted 8-4 in favor of the funding with Aldermen Greg Gletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Mike Farha, R-4, and Tony Sassen, R-4, voting no. Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1, and Mike Rein, R-5, were absent.
The council also voted to accept the 2021 Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant award, which amounts to about $109,000.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said the police department has been involved in officer wellness for the last few years and created a peer support team in 2019.
This grant money would provide for a number of mental health services over the next two years, including memberships to the We Never Walk Alone support service for each officer.
“All in all, I’m real excited about what we’re going to continue to do with this grant,” Copley said.
