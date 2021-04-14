QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted Wednesday to accept the finalized Quincy Riverfront Master Plan.
The plan is broken up into eight phases and would include a wide range of assets, including a riverwalk, interactive play area, fountain plaza, a courtesy dock, event plaza, a stage and access area, Maine Street improvements and trail connections.
Adams County Board Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said it is a strong, phased plan. He also addressed concerns from other board members that the master plan would put the county on the hook for any future developments or projects.
“It involves a lot of money over time, but it’s a plan that can be used for a lot of different purposes,” Austin said. “I think one of the things that maybe people miss on this is that it’s not a receipt of what we’re going to spend. It’s a planning tool that’s is a ticket to what we could get.”
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said the county spent $250,000 into the drafting of the master plan.
Adams County Board member Matt Obert said because the county has already spent this money to create the plan, voting against it would be the equivalent of throwing that investment away.
The board also agreed to name a committee to replace Director of Administrative Services Sue Hester following an executive session.
The board will consist of five board members: Austin, Obert, Raquel Piazza, Les Post and Robert Reich.
Snider said Hester resigned last week but will be on the payroll through the end of the month.
“(Hester) has done a wonderful job, I wish her well (and) she’s a wonderful person,” Snider said. “And as I said, we didn’t even vote on accepting her resignation because (the county board) would’ve voted no.”