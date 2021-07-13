QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved the advancement of IT upgrades totaling $1.4 million, which are meant to be funded via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during its Tuesday meeting.
During Monday’s Finance Committee meeting, committee chairman Bret Austin said the upgrades would make the server system Cloud-based, add more laptops, establish an Office 365 network with inherent file sharing and allow servers to be worked on remotely.
The IT upgrades were among a handful of initial projects targeted for ARPA funding. Other projects include an elevator modernization project at the Adams County Courthouse and the replacement of the Adams County Health Department’s existing HVAC system.
“These things have some long-term gains that we’ve decided to do in the immediacy and they stand up on their own regardless of revenue loss projections,” Austin said Monday.
Although the IT project was accepted, Austin said the board still has to authorize the use of ARPA funds to pay for it.
In order for the funds to be spent on this project, the board approved a motion creating a new account for the ARPA funding. Board member Taylor Rakers, R-4, said there currently is no mechanism that allows the county to cut checks for ARPA-approved projects.
Austin said he had been advised by the board’s ARPA consultant, Bellwether LLC, and the U.S. Treasury Department that a separate account needs to be established in order to spend the $12 million in federal funding the county will receive. Currently, the county has received half of this funding and is expected to receive the remaining $6 million in ARPA funding in the spring of next year.
Although the IT upgrades were met favorably, the elevator modernization project was met with controversy and sent back to committee.
Mike Barnard of Barnard Elevator Company said his company had submitted a bid for a previous elevator modernization project for the county. Although his company was the low bidder by about $30,000, Barnard said the county moved forward with a bid from Otis Elevator Company.
Therefore, Barnard hired a lawyer and negotiated a settlement of $8,000 with the understanding that when future elevator projects come up, Barnard Elevator would be treated fairly. But because the bid for the existing elevator project called for proprietary equipment, Barnard said Tuesday that his company wasn’t being treated fairly in accordance with the settlement agreement and requested that the project be rebid.
In a letter to the county board dated May 4, Barnard argued that the commonly accepted definition of “proprietary” related to products is that they are produced under the exclusive legal right of the manufacturer and that the manufacturer has no obligation to divulge any information about the product.
“This practice ties the customer to the original manufacturer for future maintenance and repairs,” Barnard wrote. “A non-proprietary system like the system Barnard Elevator sells can be maintained, serviced and repaired by any competent elevator company.”
During Tuesday’s Transportation, Building and Technology Committee, a motion was made to accept a bid from Otis Elevator for the project, which had been tabled for two months. The motion did not receive a second and failed.
Transportation, Building and Technology Chairman Dave Bellis made a motion before the full board to approve the bid from Otis Elevator but after a brief discussion, board member Matt Obert, D-5, made an amendatory motion to send the project back to committee for rebidding. The motion was approved by a 15-3 vote with board members Dave Bellis, R-3; Les Post, R-6, and Mark Peter, R-5, voting no and Steve Demoss, D-1, abstaining.
The initial motion to accept the bid was defeated 16-3 with Bellis, Post and Peter voting yes.
The ACHD’s HVAC project is awaiting a decision by the health department’s board.