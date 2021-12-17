QUINCY — Adams County nonprofits that requested American Rescue Plan Act funding may have to wait until February to find out if they will receive assistance.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the board initially discussed the allocation of about $1 million in ARPA funding for nonprofits that experienced COVID-related losses.
Jeremy Wingerter, executive director of the United Way of Adams County, said during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting that he initially hoped to have a dollar recommendation for approved applicants. However, the paperwork submitted by some of the nonprofits was incomplete.
As of Monday, Wingerter said 26 applications were received for ARPA requests totaling over $2 million.
These applications were reviewed by a committee of community members, who recommended the advancement of 10 applications and denied 10 others.
Six other applicants were asked to provide additional information.
Austin said one of the application requirements was proof that an organization experienced COVID-related losses through the submission of tax forms over the last three years.
Wingerter said the hope is have organizations with applications that are still pending to submit additional information by next week.
“On Jan. 5, the committee will come back and review all of them and put them with the 10 that are already approved and asking that on Jan. 14, the second round application is completed and turned in so on Jan. 17, the committee can get together and make funding recommendations,” Wingerter said.
Austin said based on the United Way’s schedule, the County Board won’t be able to make a ruling on ARPA applicants until February.
“With the requests that we saw from the first 10, we know that we can go forward with those and their requests were significantly smaller amounts here and there in line with their general budgets and that’s really what we’re looking at,” Austin said.
