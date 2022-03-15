County board appropriates funds for 48th, State roundabout project

QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted Tuesday to appropriate $1.7 million for a possible roundabout project at 48th and State.
Of the $1.7 million, about $459,000 would come from Rebuild Illinois funding, which is specifically tasked for projects such as a roundabout.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said this commitment is the next step to advance the project.
“We have to go back to the property owners (and) we have to get easements and right of ways,” Austin said. “We have all the agreements in place (and) those have to be executed.”
“Both the city and the county have allocated money for that so that’s going to get done because even if you change the intersection to a different type, you’re still going to need this.”
The board voted 18-1 in favor of the appropriation with Travis Cooley, R-4, voting no. Board member Matt Obert, D-5, was absent and Megan Howell, R-2, recently resigned.
Cooley said he feels the current issue is from the south approaching John Wood Community College.
“I know we have a different number of avenues of doing this besides just a roundabout and I feel like thats the major issue,” Cooley said.
Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff said signalization and other options had been explored when the project was vetted back in 2014.
However, each project would require a lot of the same actions, such as the lane widths and sidewalks. Therefore, the selection of a project came down to what was most economical, which was a roundabout.
“(Roundabouts are) not a novel idea that it was eight to 10 years ago,” Frankenhoff said. “It’s becoming the prevalent way of people handling intersections if the room and space is available.”
The total estimated cost for the roundabout project is about $4 million, which would be split evenly between the city and county except for certain infrastructure projects along State Street that would be covered solely by the city.
Last week, the Quincy City Council accepted two resolutions related to the project: one for the right-of-way acquisition for the project and one for the appropriation of $69,000 for the right-of-way and the relocation of a natural gas main.
The board also accepted an intergovernmental agreement to assist with emergency medical services for Hancock County.
Under the agreement, Adams County would provide executive leadership to manage routine operations. However, Adams County ambulances and EMTs would not be used to respond to Hancock County calls and vice versa.
The agreement would be in effect until Nov. 30, at which time the agreement would go month to month until terminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.