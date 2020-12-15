QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved a $10.84 million tax levy for the 2021 fiscal year on Tuesday that will keep the county’s calculated tax rate slightly lower than last year.
Last month, Finance Committee Chair Bret Austin said the county was on track to pass a flat tax levy. However, there were a lot of property owners challenging the equalized assessed valuation of their property, which can tweak the numbers.
On Friday, the county’s final EAV was calculated to increase from the initial projection of 3.57% to 3.72%.
“So in keeping with the budget that you all passed, all of the dollar amounts remain exactly the same in the budget but that increased EAV actually lowers the overall calculated rate,” Austin said.
Although the estimated taxes per $100,000 full cash value of property is projected to be the same as last year, Adams County homeowners may still experience increases to their tax bill depending on the levies passed by other taxing bodies, EAV growth of property over last year and other factors.
By December 2021, three individual county funds that receive property taxes are projected to have deficits, including the county general fund. Austin had said last month that some of the issues that need to be addressed in the 2021 fiscal year include a reduced general fund and capital expense reserves.
Austin said Tuesday the expenses of anticipated COVID-19 funding were included in the budget but if additional funding allotted to the county doesn’t come in, those budgeted expenses will go away.
He added that there are other revenues that may play a part in reducing the deficits such as the cannabis tax, which was conservatively budgeted but may end up higher based on early receipts.