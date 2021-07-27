QUINCY — A bid for an elevator modernization project at the Adams County Courthouse, which has been the subject of controversy over the last several weeks, was approved without opposition by the Adams County Board on Tuesday.
During a special board meeting, the board accepted a bid from Otis Elevator Company to perform the work, which would be funded with American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Because a motion to accept the bid failed in committee earlier this month, the full county board voted to refer the matter back to the Transportation, Building and Technology Committee for further discussion and a possible rebid.
Despite protests from Mike Barnard of Quincy-based Barnard Elevator Company, who argued that his company was wrongfully excluded from the bid, the committee unanimously recommended the bid for approval.
Barnard has stated that the requirement of proprietary equipment unfairly excluded his business from bidding. He added that his company could buy individual parts for projects but the idea of securing a whole elevator package composed of proprietary equipment is not possible.
Barnard also raised concerns on why the board would not move forward with a bid from a local contractor.
“A job like this is 40% to 50% labor,” Barnard said. “With a local company, that means good prevailing wage jobs with good benefits that stay in the community.”
Representatives from Otis have maintained that they submitted a competitive bid and taking the project back out to bid would be unfair since their prices would be exposed.
Board member Les Post, R-6, said he would prefer to keep uniformity with the county’s elevator contractors and since Otis currently handles elevators at the courthouse and jail, it makes sense to award the bid to them.
The county board approved Otis’ bid without opposition.