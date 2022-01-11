QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved the purchase of 54 new election tabulators with federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act during its Tuesday meeting.
The purchase, which was estimated at about $258,000 was recommended by the Adams County Finance Committee on Monday.
Finance committee chairman Bret Austin said the county already has about 10 of these tabulators, which have been used in previous election, but the purchase would allow these machines to be in each voting precinct.
The state-vetted machines will improve security and give the county the ability to add to the system for additional security and voter flow, he added.
“We think this would be a great addition to helping with our voter accuracy, voter security and just overall the ease of voting which is something ARPA relates to and approves,” Austin said.
Adams County Board member Joe Zanger, R-7, asked if printed ballots would still be available for voters should the tabulators malfunction.
Austin assured the board that print ballots would still be used and this is just an improvement to the voting system technology.
“The next step of this is a flow-through where as you vote, the ballot prints out but we’re not there yet,” Austin said. “This is just the interface for the voter.”
The board did not take action on a roughly $270,000 request from the Mill Creek Water District to reinstall about 3,000 feet of water lines along 54th Street.
The Mill Creek Water District serves about 6,000 people and has about 2,200 customers just east of Quincy’s city boundary.
