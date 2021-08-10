QUINCY — Two Adams County projects eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding were authorized to go out for bid by the county board on Tuesday.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the projects were individual requests from county departments. The first will be to improve the exhaust fans and air handling system at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center and the second will be the purchase of 20 new computers in Adams County Sheriff’s Department vehicles.
“We’re going through these department by department as we vet them with our consultant (and) as we get pricing,” Austin said.
Both projects had received unanimous support from the county’s executive and finance committees.
These projects are estimated to cost $197,000 and both were determined to be eligible for ARPA funding without conditions by the county’s consultant, Bellwether LLC, Austin added.
ARPA projects approved in July, which included IT infrastructure upgrades and an elevator modernization project at the courthouse, will cost close to $2 million. This leaves the county with about $10 million in ARPA funding for future projects.
The IT infrastructure upgrades previously authorized by the county board include the addition of new virtual servers that would provide enough storage space to account for body camera and ambulance footage.
David Hochgraber, senior network administrator for Adams County, said during Tuesday’s Transportation, Building and Technology Committee meeting that fiberoptic cable currently is being run throughout the courthouse, jail, 911 center and health department.
A couple of servers have been received but more equipment is in transit, he added.
“We’re on track with it,” Hochgraber said. “It’s just a matter of keeping everything alive while we’re doing it.”
The county board also accepted the resignation of Rebecca Weed, R-2, who will be stepping down effective Sept. 1.
“It has been a wonderful adventure and I wouldn’t be stepping down if I felt I could continue to give my full attention and needs,” Weed wrote in her resignation.