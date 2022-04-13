County Board authorizes ARPA funds to continue probation program

QUINCY — The Adams County Board voted Tuesday to approve an additional $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Adams County Empowered program, which has found gainful employment for 27 individuals on probation since September.
The board had authorized $50,000 from its ARPA reserves last year to fund ACE as a six-month pilot program.
Since then, the Great River Economic Development Corporation, Adams County Probation Department and Bella Ease then worked to provide employment opportunities for at least 25 out of about 100 eligible residents on probation. The partnership also worked to remove employment barriers for eligible candidates such as travel and child care.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said he has been in full support of the program.
“It’s done remarkable things,” Snider said.
GREDF President Kyle Moore had said he hopes to assist another 40 individuals with the additional ARPA funding. GREDF also is trying to secure grant funding to keep the program running long-term, he added.
The County Board also authorized $2,500 in ARPA dollars for Recovery Anonymous to recuperate some expenses incurred from trying to establish a sober living house in Quincy.
The Quincy City Council had approved rezoning and special permitting to operate a sober living house at 1111 N. Eighth.
“Ultimately, they didn’t get that location but they did incur some expenses based on some things they were told to pursue,” Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said.
Recovery Anonymous initially requested $200,000 of ARPA revenue from the county for this project. Gordon Dobey, executive director of Recovery Anonymous in Quincy, had said that although the city supported the project, it was unable to contribute its ARPA funds to the project.
Although in support of the project, the Adams County Finance Committee was reluctant to expedite the allocation of ARPA money for a single project when multiple housing requests already have been submitted.
To prioritize these housing proposals for ARPA funding, the county is establishing a three-month vetting process similar to the one used to award ARPA money to area nonprofits.
“Some of the work will be useful to them if (Recovery Anonymous) reapplies,” Austin said.
The board also approved the appointment of Mark Sorenson to fill the District 2 seat vacated by Megan Howell, who announced her resignation last month. Sorenson also was appointed to the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials Governing Board.
