QUINCY — The Adams County Board approved a resolution on Tuesday opposing legislation related to the development of wind farms.
The bill, Senate Bill 1602, remove a provision of state statute that allows any part of a county zoning ordinance pertaining to wind farms that is in effect before Aug. 16, 2007, to continue.
“What it’s going to do overall is kind of take away our control for wind farms,” Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said.
The bill was filed by Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago, who remains the bill’s only sponsor as of Tuesday. The legislation is yet to be assigned to committee.
Niekamp said during Tuesday’s Legislative and Judicial Committee that if the resolution passes, he will certify it and send it to the legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker to show the county’s position.
He added that a number of other counties have passed similar resolutions.
The county board also swore in Travis Cooley as its newest member on Tuesday.
Cooley will fill the remainder of the term vacated by Barney Bier, who resigned from the board last month.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said Cooley was the only candidate brought forward by the Adams County Republican Party.
“He’s a great young man,” Snider said. “We like young blood.”