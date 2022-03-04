County Board presents $683K check to area nonprofits

QUINCY — Adams County Board members presented a $683,000 check to local nonprofit organizations eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funding during a ceremony outside the county courthouse on Thursday.
The county had agreed to award no more than $1 million of ARPA funds to eligible nonprofits. Late last year, the United Way of Adams County administered an application process for organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said supporting local nonprofits was one of the most significant efforts the county wished to perform with its ARPA funding.
“It really spoke a lot when these nonprofits stepped up in the community when this community was struggling,” Austin said. “We’ve had financial struggles, emotional struggles (and) it’s been a long past couple of years.”
At total of 26 area nonprofits originally applied for ARPA but only 16 met all criteria the county laid out. Austin said the board is still exploring other efforts to support the 10 ineligible nonprofits.
“That’s important to remember that we are in this together and hopefully this is a small part of rebuilding some of the things (nonprofits) lost during these last couple of years,” Austin said.
Nicole Willis, administrative director for Bella Ease, said her organization’s funding will help cover the cost of distance learning that was offered to youth during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Many of the parents that wanted their children to stay home for health reasons did not have the resources to be able to allow their children to come home whether it be computers or Wi-Fi or even child care,” Willis said. “So we opened our doors for the students to be able to come into our facility and do school distance learning at our facility instead.”
Bella Ease’s hours had been 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. However, the learning service expanded the organization’s hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bella Ease had requested $103,710 and was awarded $55,255.
Quincy Family YMCA CEO Jim Chamberlain said his organization took a huge hit over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the ARPA money will help to avoid increases to membership costs and allow the YMCA to rebound quicker.
“We weren’t able to open our doors so we lost a lot of membership, which is our primary revenue source, but also our programs,” Chamberlain said. “We still were able to do a little bit of the child care to help out through the COVID pandemic.”
Quincy Family YMCA requested and received $59,680.
In addition to the 16 selected nonprofits, the Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs also was awarded $25,000.
The County Board wanted to avoid funding faith-based religious organizations. But because so many area nonprofits participate in Unmet Needs, the board decided to include them as well.
The United Way of Adams County also received administrative fees, which were paid using ARPA, for conducting the application process.
The following nonprofits were awarded ARPA funding: Advocacy Network for Children, $20,000; Bella Ease, $55,255; Community for Christ Assistance Center, $10,000; Cornerstone Foundation for Families, $50,000; Gray Commission Broadcasting, $12,102; Great River Economic Development Foundation, $30,000; Historic Quincy Business District, $25,000; Junior Achievement, $15,000; Mississippi Valley Council of Boy Scouts, $60,000; Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, $25,000; Quincy Art Center, $17,000; Quincy Community Theater, $20,000; Quincy Family YMCA, $59,680; Sunset Home, $125,000; Good Samaritan Home, $25,000, and the Kroc Center, $96,250.
