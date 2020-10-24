QUINCY — With a general election less than two weeks away and a consolidated election coming up in the spring, voter safety and security are issues that are fresh on the minds of Adams County residents and primarily the responsibility of the county clerk’s office.
In response to these threats, the two candidates vying for Adams County Clerk and Recorder, incumbent clerk Ryan Niekamp and Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih weighed in on how they would ensure safe and fair elections in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued threats to election security.
Niekamp, who was appointed in March 2020 to fill the remainder of former County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh’s term after having served on the County Board since 2012, said his office works extensively on cybersecurity and had a cyber audit conducted a few weeks ago.
Because the county clerk’s office contains a lot of personal information from voter registration, marriage licenses, death records, and other sources, Niekamp said a lot of the office’s servers has been updated and staff is working with a cybernavigator to ensure this information is protected.
Regarding website access to pertinent voter information, Niekamp said one new innovation of the website is early voting wait times, which are updated throughout the day. The website also introduced a voter information hub a couple a months where residents can log in with their credentials and check their registration status and which precinct they’re voting in.
“They can see a list of candidates from the president all the way down to the park board,” Niekamp said. “For anyone who has a vote by mail application, they can track the ballot in real time.”
Although changes have been made, Downard-Salih said as a bystander, she sees the county clerk’s office as being more reactive than proactive and there still is information that is not at the front of the site.
“Right now, if you vote by mail and you need to know how many stamps to put on the ballot, that information is not posted on the county clerk’s website and the post office said to refer to the election authority website,” Downard-Salih said. “If (the information) is available, they need to put it in the forefront.”
Although early voting hours are available on the county clerk website, Downard-Salih said the information should’ve been easily accessible on the website back in September.
“I understand that we are trying to make it convenient but people need to have information available to ask for the time off,” Downard-Salih, Adams County Democratic Central Committee’s technology officer, said.
As a precaution to COVID-19, polling locations were moved from St. Vincent’s Home, 1440 N. 10th; Good Samaritan Home, 2130 Harrison; and the Illinois Veterans Home, 1707 N. 12th. The Lima Town Hall, 502 S. Range Line. This was due to a lack of space for effective social distancing and due to a mandate from the state and recommendation from the Adams County Health Department to limit nonessential visits to nursing homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
However, Downard-Salih said she would liked to have seen this change address earlier than October.
“We knew there was a pandemic in March,” Downard-Salih said. “We needed to have been thinking about it at that time.”
Downard-Salih said one of the reasons she wanted to run was to make sure voting issues are at the forefront of people’s minds because when issues like that are not brought up, people may lose track of it when going through their day-to-day obligations.
To combat COVID-19 cases during the elections, Downard-Salih said poll workers need to be trained on keeping things sanitary and voters should be ask to come in wearing masks.
“Although it’s more important that people exercise their right to vote, I’d also like to protect our poll workers as much as possible,” Downard-Salih said. “I would never say you can’t vote if you don’t have a mask but I would urge a mask to protect workers.”
Although the county clerk’s office oversees election, Niekamp said the importance of the recorder’s office shouldn’t be ignored.
“Maintaining accurate records is tantamount to ensure those tax dollars are correct,” Niekamp said. “The other neat thing about the recorder’s office is we have tax documents up to 200 years old that people research. If an unforeseen circumstance happened destroying these records, we’ve worked on contingencies to preserve those records.”
Starting on Monday and lasting through Friday, the county clerk’s office will extend its voting hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The office also is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for early voting.