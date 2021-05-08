QUINCY — Allegations of bullying and personal vendettas preceded the abrupt resignations of an Adams County department head and County Board member last month, according to emails obtained by The Herald-Whig.
Former Director of Administrative Services Sue Hester submitted her letter of resignation to the board April 6, stating there was one board member who was “trying to destroy my reputation and years of relationship building that I have worked so hard to create.”
Although Hester declined to comment about her resignation, an email sent to the board two days later — obtained through the Freedom of Information Act — said that she was “personally hurt” by former board member Barney Bier. She has since accepted an administrative role with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
“I am ashamed of the direction (Bier) is taking the county after all of the hard work that you all have done to move us into the future,” Hester wrote. “He does not treat people with respect and you will have more personnel issues if he continues to treat his position as a hobby of bullying as opposed to dealing with real human beings and their careers.”
Bier, meanwhile, has maintained that any frustrations he has with county business aren’t directed at Hester or the work she has done for the county. His frustrations rather concern the county’s authority over matters such as contract renewals.
Hester said the first draft of her new contract, which was filed in February, was presented at Executive Committee’s December meeting by Bier and she had never seen the agreement prior to that meeting, according to an email sent March 2.
“I had no intention of signing a contract ‘on the spot’ without having sufficient time to review it,” Hester wrote.
Instead, the committee agreed to move forward with Hester’s salary increase to $68,000 annually effective Dec. 1, according to her contract, and gave Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider authority to enter the employment agreement at a future date.
However, Hester said Bier superseded Snider within five minutes of an closed session to claim that her contract was not valid and that Bier had a “personal vendetta” against her.
“I hope that my contract, or at least the process of entering into a contract, is not the template for any employee in the future,” Hester wrote. “And if this board does not consider a signed contract a legally binding document, then I recommend not moving forward with future employee contracts.”
Bier argued that the contract should be approved by the full County Board and his objections were in no way directed at Hester or her performance. Because the full board did not vote on the contract, Bier said his frustrations were directed at how Snider handled the contract’s approval.
“There’s been a growing tension between some elected office holders and employed office holders and the County Board, which has exhibited or manifested itself through the human resources department,” Bier said.
Bier added that he also voted in favor of the salary increase included in Hester’s contract and has no idea where the accusations of a vendetta are coming from.
Despite the allegations, Snider said no complaints of misconduct or harassment were filed.
Following the announcement of Hester’s resignation, Adams County Board member Matt Obert, D-5, praised Hester as a wonderful asset to the county and said the situation was very disappointing and concerning. He said the board should reflect on what has led to this decision.
County Board member Becky Weed, R-2, said all involved in the situation should check their feelings and egos at the door and conduct the business of the county.
After a half-hour closed session during April’s county board meeting, board member Dave Bellis, R-3, made a motion to recommend that Bier be removed from his committee roles.
The board voted 9-8 in favor of the recommendation with Snider and one other board member voting present. Both Obert and Weed voted in favor of stripping Bier of his committee roles.
Bier announced his resignation to Snider following the meeting.
Snider said the whole situation was unfortunate.
“I don’t really know how we could’ve gotten ahead of this,” Snider said. “It just happened so quickly. They were both good people and both very good at what they did.”
The county is in the process of finding a replacement for Hester. However, the chosen applicant’s responsibilities would more closely reflect the role Hester had when she was hired three years ago.
Hester now has an administrative role with the Adams County Jail. She said she had planned to leave Adams County altogether but had been approached by Sheriff Rich Wagner about the opportunity.