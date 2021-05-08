Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.