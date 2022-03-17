Court may have final say in future of parking deck

QUINCY — Dozens of additional cars are lining Maine Street and the parking spots around Washington Square following the closure of a Quincy parking garage at 123 S. Fifth last week.
But the fate of the parking deck, which was closed indefinitely because structural damage, could rest in the hands of the courts, according to Quincy Inspection and Enforcement Director Michael Seaver.
On March 10, a column on the southern wall on the west side of the drive entrance of the garage failed, which required the removal of all vehicles in the building.
Seaver had said the garage will remain closed until repairs can be made and similar areas of the building can be inspected by a qualified structural engineer. However, the city had little communication with the building's owner, PDQ II, Inc.
City ordinances allow the city to proceed with inspections without legal intervention. Seaver said in previous instances, the city has arranged the work and billed the property owner.
Any substantial repairs or demolition, however, would require a court order, he added.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said he is not aware of any complaints or parking violations near the parking deck since its closure.
Although two-hour parking exists along Maine Street and around Washington Square, Copley said overtime parking only is addressed by complaint since the department cannot have a dedicated enforcement officer in the area.
