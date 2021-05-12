QUINCY — Initial plans for $12 million in federal relief to Adams County include COVID-related safety improvements to the county courthouse and covering overtime costs for front line workers through the pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Adams County Board approved the additional fund appropriation of $6.2 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March. To keep track of expenditures, the county established separate revenue and expense accounts for these funds.
According to the U.S. Treasury Department's website, the money can be used to support public health expenditures, address negative economic impacts from COVID-19, replace lost public sector revenue, provide premium pay for essential workers and invest in infrastructure.
Adams County Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said the money cannot cover pension obligations, pay down bond obligations or supplement a government's general fund to a level where a its property tax rate can be reduced.
He added that the county is still awaiting guidance federally and from the Illinois Governor's Office about how the money could be used on capital projects.
"The money is supposed to go out to the community, be used and then get a return on investment, the investment being (for the benefit of) the people and the community ," Austin said.
So far, Austin said the only expense the money has been allocated for is COVID-related infrastructure improvements to the Adams County Courthouse to ensure it is safe to the public. He added that the infrastructure improvements were immediately needed but non high-dollar expenses.
The county is also considering providing direct assistance to departments that have incurred overtime expenses for front line workers, including county jail employees, ambulance workers and employees of the Adams County Health Department.
Going forward, Austin said the county will take input from department heads and board members about future projects and will coordinate with municipalities whenever possible.
Allocations for local governments are broken into two payments. Adams County's remaining $6.3 million would be delivered approximately 12 months after the first payment, according to treasury department's website.
Austin said the board has until October 2024 to spend all of the money. If there were leftover funds, Austin said the board would still be in compliance so long as the money was obligated to future projects.