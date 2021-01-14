QUINCY — Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations, which will focus on Adams County residents 65 and older and then shift to other essential workers, will begin next week.
During a Thursday press conference, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said eligible residents can make appointments either by phone or online to receive their free vaccinations, which will be administered at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza.
"We want to distribute as many doses as we have available so if there's a day where not enough of our senior population have signed up for appointments, we will provide vaccines to other eligible members of our community through their employer," Moore said. "I know there is a lot of excitement about this vaccine but we should be patient as we move through this process."
By next week, Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch said the county will have several thousand vaccines for the rollout of this new phase of distribution. However, this initial allocation likely will not be the same weekly distribution the county will see in the coming weeks.
"Obviously, we continue to see disease," Welch said. "We continue to see this burden of COVID-19 in our community and this is the next tool to help us move forward from that burden and get ourselves back into a normal place."
Appointments can be made online at adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate effective immediately or by calling 217-600-4829 starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Welch said the call center will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and this Saturday.
John Simon, director of the Adams County Emergency Management Agency, said residents registering online will be provided with a ticket containing a bar code that should be brought to their appointment. Those registering by phone should at least bring the registration number they are issued.
Residents should enter the facility via the entrance at 4th and York at least 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled appointment. Once there, patients should tune their car radios to AM 1620 to find out when health care workers are taking patients from the designated appointment times.
Medics will be on scene 15 minutes after vaccines are administered in case of any adverse reactions.
"The flow that we've designed here we hope is effective (and) that it's efficient because our goal is to make sure we have vaccine available over the next several months for our entire population of Adams County," Simon said. "The number one thing we ask for is the public's patience as we go through this process."
Once Phase 1B recipients 65 and older are finished, Simon said other eligible recipients will be vaccinated. During Tuesday's Adams County Board meeting, Welch said these other sectors will include education, manufacturing, food distribution and front line grocery workers.
Welch said residents will not automatically be signed up for their second dose of the vaccine but will be sent reminders once openings are available.
"If you get a first dose from us, you will get a second dose from us," Welch said.
Hannibal Regional Hospital also announced it will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible Phase 1B residents starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Eligible residents can call 573-629-3570 to make an appointment but are being asked to wait until Monday morning to do so.
The vaccination clinic for the Phase 1B group will begin on Wednesday on the Hannibal campus.