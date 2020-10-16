STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Adams County hit a new daily high on Friday with 38 new cases reported.
Hospitalizations dropped slightly to 35 but active cases rose to 180, according to the Adams County Health Department. The seven-day positivity rate fell below 10% to 9.57% for the first time since Monday.
In Pike County, Ill., seven new cases were reported, including two women in their 20s and a man in his 30s. Active cases dropped to 74 and four people are hospitalized.
Five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hancock County: a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s and a man and woman in their 60s. Active cases are at 37.
In Missouri, four COVID-related deaths were reported in Pike County, Mo. on Friday, bringing the total up to nine. There currently are 22 active cases and two hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department announced 11 new COVID-19 cases: four individuals between 10 and 20, three individuals in their 20s, an individual in their 30s, two individuals in their 50s and an individual in their 70s. Active cases set a new daily record with 39 on Friday.
In Clark County, one new COVID-19 case was confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 146 with 43 active cases and seven hospitalizations.
The Marion County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases: three men between 40 and 80 and six women between 20 and 70. Active cases rose to 70, and there have been 838 cases in total.
Knox County had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the health department announced one probable case.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, which were at two at the start of October, now are at 30. The county reports a total of 124 cases, 12 of which were asymptomatic.