Staff Report
QUINCY — Although Adams County only reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest single-day case count this month, hospitalizations reached a new high at 96.
Of those hospitalized, 14 patients are in the intensive care unit. Hospital bed availability is at 6%, critical care bed availability is at 7% and ventilator availability is at 37%.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 4,395, including 43 deaths. The seven-day positivity rate is at 7.91%.
The Brown County Health Department confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases since Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 279. Currently, there are 90 active cases and two hospitalizations.
Pike County announced 43 additional cases since Friday and four COVID-related deaths: a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s, a female in her 80s and a female in her 90s. The total number of cases is at 879, including 26 deaths.
The county also announced Monday that the Pike County Illinois Courthouse will be closed this week for all in-person court after some employees tested positive for COVID-19. The office will remain open with limited staff but members of the public must have an appointment to enter the building. Payments to the circuit clerk’s office can take place at the security area.
In Missouri, Marion County reported 52 additional COVID-19 cases since Friday: 20 males ranging in age from 10 to 90 and 32 females up to the age of 90. A total of 227 active cases and 19 hospitalizations were announced Monday.
The Lewis County Health Department reported 17 new cases since Friday and 67 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and one COVID-related death since its last update on Friday. The total number of cases is at 440, including 15 deaths.
In Shelby County, a total of 279 COVID-19 cases have been reported, including 82 active cases. Four people are hospitalized, one of which is on a ventilator.
Scotland County confirmed 11 new cases and one COVID-related death since its last update on Thursday. A total of 49 active cases and five hospitalizations were reported.
The Knox County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 140, including 16 active cases.
In Ralls County, 87 active cases and six hospitalizations were reported.
In Monroe County, active cases dropped from 58 cases Friday to 38 on Monday.