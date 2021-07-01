QUINCY — A revised capital planning report for Quincy’s sewer and water funds that factors in revenue losses from the 2021 fiscal year was presented to the city’s Utilities Committee on Thursday.
According to the report, total operating water fund revenues dropped roughly 8% in the 2021 fiscal year. The loss is likely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup asked whether the losses were broken down by residential and industrial sales and asked whether residential sales experienced losses as well.
Although it was assumed that residential sales would improve due to customers staying indoors through the COVID-19 lockdown, Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said both residential and industrial sales sustained losses.
“I’m not saying that the numbers aren’t going to return and the sales aren’t going to return but if we’re going to issue a capital plan, I’d hate to issue one that’s based on revenue growth that is over a year old,” Conte said.
These revenue losses have forced some previously planned projects to be delayed.
The construction of an elevated storage tank, which would cost about $3 million and is needed to improve pressure and fire flows for residential and commercial properties east of 42nd Street, is being postponed indefinitely.
Several transmission main construction projects to improve pressure and flow in southeast Quincy also have been postponed, according to the report. In addition, the annual budget for water main replacements has been eliminated due to cash flow concerns.
Operating expenses during the planning period, which runs from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2026, are based upon the historical trend over the last eight years and are expected to grow at a similar rate.
Assuming sales remain flat, $23 million worth of infrastructure capital spending is proposed, which will be funded by $14.4 in borrowing and $8.6 million of cash reserves, according to the report.
The sewer fund, meanwhile, experienced a 5% loss in sales during fiscal 2021 due to the pandemic.
This will cause Phase 3 of wastewater treatment plant improvements, which are estimated to cost about $7 million, to be delayed indefinitely. This phase included the replacement of compromised mechanical systems and inoperable standby equipment, which is used to ensure compliance in the event of the failure of front line equipment, according to the report.
The annual budget for sewer replacements also has been eliminated.
However, sewer fund operating revenues are projected to increase by $600,000 in fiscal 2022 now that the water fund will be billed for actual sewer expenses at Quincy’s water treatment plant and pumping stations. Revenues will then grow by 2.5% year over year in the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years based on the annual inflation adjustment build into the city’s latest rate increase.
The city is projecting about $25 million in total infrastructure capital spending for sewer projects during the planning period, according to the report.