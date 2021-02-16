QUINCY — Nora Baldner and Brennan Mills, the two Democratic candidates running for mayor of Quincy, offered their opinions about population growth and the city’s response to COVID-19 during WGEM’s candidate debate on Tuesday.
During Monday’s GOP candidate debate, many questioned centered around attracting business and residents to Quincy.
Hills said the city needs to look at more affordable housing. He added that an individual working at an $11 an hour minimum wage 40 hours a week would not be able to afford the city’s existing affordable housing.
Hills also suggested partnerships with Quincy University and John Wood Community College to keep individuals with skilled degrees in the area.
Baldner said the city’s 45x30 plan involves marketing Quincy to other cities that have experienced job loss and it is important to develop a viable workforce by bringing in students and potential residents to train.
People also may be looking to move to a smaller town with a greater quality of life in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city has a small window to take advantage of this population, Baldner added.
After dealing with the COVID-19 all of last year, candidates were asked what they would’ve done differently in response to the pandemic.
Baldner said the the city was slow to react and took a hands-off approach at first. Had she held office, Baldner said she would’ve held many more press conferences to update residents.
“Our lack of that (communication) caused us to take our concerns and our fears to social media and we started fighting with each other and that’s not what Quincy is,” Baldner said.
Hills said the city has been more reactive than proactive on a lot of issues. And although significant progress has been made to tackle the pandemic in recent months, Hills said he is concerned with addressing how things got to the way they are.
“It’s because of a lack of leadership,” Hills said.
As to whether municipal election should be nonpartisan, Hills said he supports it and believes that most people in the community agree. He added that divides in national politics should not leak into the city.
“This is not something that should really be a question,” Hills said.
Baldner said she supports the right of voters to choose what kind of government and if party labels were removed from candidates, there would be a greater turnout of people wishing to run for public office.