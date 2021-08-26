QUINCY — Adhering to the new COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health care workers and educators that were announced by Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday may be a large hurdle to overcome, according to local school and hospital officials.
In addition to mandating that masks be worn indoors, Pritzker announced that vaccines will be required for health care workers starting Sept. 5 in a variety of settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities and physician’s office.
Those unable or unwilling to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine after Sept. 5 must submit to weekly testing.
Dr. Mary Barthel, Blessing Hospital’s chief quality and safety officer, said it will be labor intensive and unwieldy to monitor weekly testing of any unvaccinated staff but a process will be developed to do so by next week.
“We have already met with our leadership team to begin,” Barthel added.
Quincy Medical Group said they were not immediately prepared to comment on the mandates.
The Adams County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and reported a seven-day positive rate of 8.57%.
Blessing Hospital currently has 45 patient hospitalized with COVID-19, five of which are in the intensive care unit. Blessing also reported the admission of 44 COVID-19 patients over the last seven days, 75% of which were unvaccinated.
Barthel said that Blessing had several pediatric patients with COVID-19 in the hospital last week but she is not aware of any cases this week.
Individuals aged 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, on a walk-in basis, at the Adams County Health Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Individuals can also contact their primary care provider or visit their local pharmacy to receive the vaccine, according to the health department.
The vaccine requirement also applies to all P-12 teachers and staff, all higher education personnel and all higher education students.
Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb said the district is “trying to think through” the logistics tied to the governor’s order.
“How do you identify the teachers? How do you set up to see who’s vaccinated, who needs tested? Who checks that every week?” Webb said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to a simple executive order. We’re trying to track down and figure out all of that.”
QPS encouraged vaccination as a way to take advantage of one of the best tools available against COVID-19, but Webb stressed it’s a discussion between individuals and their doctors.
The district’s staff vaccination rate was 70 to 80% last school year, but with staff turnover and new hires, Webb doesn’t have an exact percentage for this school year.
“This executive order does have an option, so if you don’t want to be vaccinated, you have to be tested every week and show proof of a negative COVID test,” he said. “That’s going to be between them and their doctor which option they take.”
Webb does not expect QPS to provide the needed testing.
“Our school personnel are so overwhelmed with everything else we’re trying to do. It would be a pretty tough hurdle for us to do all the testing,” he said.
QPS already has seen a classroom at Baldwin Elementary School and some special education classrooms shut down due to several COVID-19 cases.
QPS personnel — a nurse, principal or support staff — identify close contacts to positive COVID cases and provide those names to the Adams County Health Department for follow-up calls.
“We’re trying to figure a lot of things out between us and the Adams County Health Department and other government agencies,” Webb said. “We have some room to improve and some information to clarify.”
Overall, though, academics and extracurriculars continue with staff “doing great” and students “doing amazing,” Webb said.
“The COVID issues and what we’re dealing with are more than what we dealt with last year,” he said. “We’re working through a lot of issues right now we may not have answers to.”
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said the governor’s mitigation plan is the latest in a long line of policy changes made without input from state legislators or local officials.
“With his record of 17 months of going it alone, and excluding other state and local leaders, Gov. Pritzker has failed the people of Illinois who will be better served by public input and more consideration of regional differences,” Tracy said. “Bringing others to the table and listening to their concerns will better reflect the conditions in our local communities, and make any further changes more acceptable to the public and thus more easily implemented.”