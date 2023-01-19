QUINCY — Work crews will close a portion of Harrison Street on Monday as part of the design work on a new bridge over Curtis Creek.
Harrison between South 24th Street and Curtis Creek Road will close 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to allow crews to get soil borings for the bridge design. The drilling contractor wasn't able to complete the previous attempt on Jan. 11 due to equipment failure.
