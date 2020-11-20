STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — In addition to 112 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death, the Adams County Health Department announced Friday that critical care bed availability had reached 0%.
Dr. Chris Solaro, chief of medicine for Blessing Health System, said although the number is at 0% now, critical care bed availability is very dynamic and can change hourly. Hospital staff meet twice a day to evaluate bed availability, which could be low as a result of the number of patients or the lack of staffing.
“In the event that we can’t or don’t anticipate for a long time that critical care beds are available, we may end up transferring from the emergency department to another hospital,” Solaro said. “We haven’t done that yet but it may be a possibility.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in Adams County reached 4,216, including 40 deaths. A total of 80 people ranging in age from their 20s to their 90s are hospitalized, 13 of whom are in the intensive care unit.
The department also announced a new rapid testing location: Old Irving School, 811 Payson Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Brown County announced 18 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. There currently are 100 active cases: 98 people are isolating at home and two are hospitalized.
The Pike County Health Department confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-related death of a man in his 80s. A total of 169 cases are active, 11 of which require hospitalization.
In Hancock County, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 858. A total of 10 patients currently are hospitalized.
In Missouri, Marion County announced 29 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday: 14 males ranging in age from 10 to 90 and 15 women from 10 to 80. The county is reporting 266 active cases and 17 hospitalizations.
The Lewis County Health Department announced 10 new cases and 72 active cases.
The Clark County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two additional deaths. The total number of cases stands at 424, including 14 deaths.
In Shelby County, the North Shelby School District announced a positive case of COVID-19 in grades 7 to 12. The district is in the process of contact tracing and is notifying parents.
The Knox County Health Department reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 133, including 17 active cases.
In Monroe County, two additional deaths were announced. The county currently has 58 active cases.
Pike County, Mo., reported 189 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 16 of which are inmates of the Northeast Correctional Center.