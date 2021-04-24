QUINCY — The Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new members to its Business Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Town and Country Inn and Suites on Friday: Dale Koontz and Joe Churchill.
Koontz, who passed away in 2019, led his company, Dale Koontz — Builder Inc., through the construction of more than 300 homes, offices and apartment buildings in the Quincy area. Through its rental business, the company also has provided 190 apartments for families and individuals.
Scott Koontz, Dale’s son and co-owner of Dale Koontz — Builder Inc., said his father was a humble guy who would have been a little overwhelmed if he was there to accept the award.
Dale’s other son, Tim Koontz, said the thing his father taught him and his brother about work was to not be afraid to do anything you ask others to do. This philosophy made Dale a very hands-on leader, he added.
“That’s something that I think always stuck with my brother and I to not be afraid to participate in whatever is going on,” Tim said. “I think the other thing my dad taught us is ‘the more the risk, the greater the possible reward’ so don’t be afraid to take some chances (and) don’t be afraid to delve into something with the opportunity that something better might be at the end.”
Churchill said it was pretty incredible to receive this recognition and he was honored to be inducted at the same time as Koontz.
“Dale Koontz was a leading builder in this area and so for the chamber to honor both of us at the same time, it’s very rewarding to me,” Churchill said.
Churchill left a teaching position at Western Illinois University 49 years ago to start his own construction business. He began building single-family and cluster homes in Macomb before moving to Quincy.
Since then, Churchill also created the Spin Screed, a concrete leveling tool used around the world.
“Quincy has been very receptive to my work,” Churchill said. “I’ve never had a subdivision proposal turned down. We had to work out a few wrinkles now and then but I’ve never had a subdivision proposal turned down and so Quincy has been easy to work with and I think it’s been a win-win situation.”
In addition to the hall of fame inductees, the Quincy Chamber of Commerce also presented its Diversity and Inclusion Excellence Award to Chaddock, which has provided support for children from 23 countries of origin.
Debbie Reed, president and CEO of Chaddock, said the past year has made clear that while we may be on the road to recognizing the value that comes from diverse perspectives, there’s still a lot of work to do.
“It can be hard, at times uncomfortable and even frustrating, to consider a perspective that differs from our own but doing so makes us better,” Reed said.