QUINCY — A special permit request to operate a dance studio and language school at the former Madison Elementary School at 2435 Maine St. was recommended by the Quincy Plan Commission on Tuesday.
The request, which was made by Judith Percy and Kyra Corrigan, would be to operate the studio in a second-floor classroom above the gymnasium of the building.
The petitioners’ goal would be to expand into another classroom on the second floor once the business begins to grow.
Percy said the language school will be for children of all ages but she specializes in early childhood education and German.
“I was hoping maybe getting other languages involved like Spanish or French later on or Chinese,” Percy said. “But it’s like a preschool for little children and tutoring and also tutoring for high schoolers.”
The former school had been rezoned as a multi-family residential property in early 2020 after a favorable recommendation from the Plan Commission.
Apart from this request, the city was notified by the owner of the property that an athletic and agility training service currently leases the gymnasium.
Because the property is zoned as residential, the city notified the owner that a special permit for planned development must be submitted for the training service as well. The deadline to file the permit request so it will appear on the agenda for the Plan Commission’s November meeting is Friday.
