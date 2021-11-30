QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, announced Tuesday that he would be seeking re-election in Illinois' newly drawn 15th District, which includes West-Central Illinois.
Davis is the only incumbent member of Congress that would reside in the district after the remap. The new district consists of most of the territory Davis currently represents.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, is considering a run in the district according to reports. Her home is in the redrawn 12th District that includes U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro.
“My family and I are excited to announce that I am running for re-election to Congress,” Davis said in a news release. “I’ve been proud to fight hard for and work on behalf of central Illinois families in this district for many years, both as a member of Congress and as a staffer to my good friend and mentor, former Congressman John Shimkus.”
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said in a news release that he and Davis frequently worked together to serve their constituents and he is proud to support the re-election campaign.
"Rodney is a strong conservative who is committed to making Washington work for Illinois families and I know he will represent central and west central Illinois well,” LaHood said in the release.
Davis was first elected to Congress in 2012 in the 13th District after former U.S Rep. Tim Johnson announced he would not seek re-election.
The new 15th Congressional District encompasses 35 Illinois counties and spans across the entire state from east to west.
