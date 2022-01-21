Davis discusses business support through supply chain crisis

QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, made an appearance in Quincy on Friday as the keynote speaker of Kohl Wholesale's annual awards dinner.
This is the second visit the five-time Congressman has made to Quincy since announcing his plans to run for re-election in Illinois' newly drawn 15th Congressional District.
"To be here and see one of Quincy's premiere employers and talk to them about what we're doing in Washington I think it's a privilege for me and it's another opportunity to see what makes Quincy tick," Davis said.
"It's not just about politics all the time, it's not just about Republicans and Democrats," he added. "It's really about what happens in our local communities and it's companies like Kohl that make difference."
During a media appearance, Davis addressed the challenge of the country's supply change crisis across all spectrums of the economy.
Davis recently introduced House Resolution 6152, a bipartisan bill that would direct the Department of Commerce to conduct a study to determine products that aren't being made in the U.S.
"And then my goal is to have some secondary legislation that would incentivize manufacturers to begin producing these products here in the United States," Davis said.
The new 15th Congressional District spans 35 Illinois counties.
Davis faces a primary challenge from freshman U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who announced her re-election campaign in the 15th District on Jan. 1.
Although Miller lives just outside of the 15th District's boundaries, congressional candidates are not required to live in the district they are running for.
