QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, made an impromptu appearance in Quincy on Monday roughly a week after announcing his bid for the newly drawn 15th Congressional District.
Davis, who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2012, said he was speaking at an Illinois Farm Bureau event in Chicago but decided to hop a flight to Quincy to learn about the concerns of his potential constituents
“I’m a conservative that doesn’t sacrifice our core values and principles but also understands we have to govern together to get things done,” Davis said. “Next time I come up, I certainly hope to sit down with more local leaders like the mayor and other folks in the community to talk about the issues that are important to each and every person in this county.”
Although Adams County is not represented in the 13th District, Davis said he is familiar with the area after staffing for former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and a lot of the same issues he worked on back then, such as waterway improvements, still exist today. He added that he has worked with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, and state legislators to serve Quincy through his time in Congress.
In response to recent economic development opportunities announced at the historic Dodd building, the Illinois State Bank building and Quincy Plumbing and Heating Distributors building, Davis said the most important investments are local reinvestments because they’re the ones that are most dedicated to their communities.
But in Washington, Davis said he is working to identify global supply chain shortages on products that aren’t manufactured in the United States.
Currently, Davis said he plans to introduce legislation to identify these shortages while also determining how to incentivize investments in smaller rural communities.
“Those are the types of ideas and incentives that we need to think of at the federal level that will provide opportunities for manufacturing to reexist in communities like Quincy and reexist in our rural communities because that’s where the workforce is,” Davis said.
Adams County would be one of 35 counties within the 15th Congressional District. Davis said a representative wishing to serve this region must be willing to make an effort.
“People call our offices not at the beginning of a problem but at the end of their rope and we advocate on their behalf,” Davis said. “And really that’s the barometer between, in my opinion, a very good member of Congress and one who is just in the job to talk more about the issues of the day rather than help their constituents deal with the issues of their day.”
