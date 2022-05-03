QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision needs to be investigated and could be a tactic by the left to increase voter turnout.
Davis, a pro-life conservative, said he hopes the opinion can be reached by the Supreme Court but the leak requires an investigation.
“No one at Supreme Court should ever think that their job is safe enough to be able to release an opinion that’s a draft, that’s what makes the Supreme Court such a great institution in the United States,” Davis said during a Tuesday visit to Quincy.
U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, who joined Davis on a tour of Kohl Wholesale facilities, said it will be hard to tell if the Supreme Court will recover from this leak with the highest of integrity.
“What’s happened now is going to devastate that integrity and it’s going to be a long time before they build that back,” Graves said.
Should Roe v. Wade be overturned at the federal level, Illinois’ Reproductive Health Act signed in 2019 will ensure the state’s protection of abortion.
“Unless we elect a new governor (and) unless we elect more Republicans to serve in the General Assembly, nothing is really going to change here because of the Democrats who have run this state into the ground on economic issues and on issues like this,” Davis said.
Davis’ primary opponent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, wrote in a tweet that the Supreme Court justices need prayers to stand up to the radical abortion industry and defend life.
“The unborn have no voice to speak for themselves,” Miller tweeted Monday. “We march for them and tonight we must pray for them.”
Davis said the Kohl Wholesale tour was an educational opportunity and the result of having served as a keynote speaker of the company’s annual awards dinner in January.
He added that he would like to work with companies like Kohl, who do a lot of in-house training, to figure out how to recruit drivers.
“We can also talk about infrastructure investments,” Davis said. “We also need to talk about what can we do to reduce the labor shortage we have in America.”
Davis also commented on global supply chain issues and said a resolution he filed requiring the Department of Commerce to conduct a study that identifies products that can be manufactured domestically was passed in the House.
Should the measure advance, Davis said the next step would be to find a way to incentivize companies that manufacture these products.
“Once they use a government program to help get some financing for that expansion or that creation, then what we’ll do once they reach a certain level of production (or) once they reach a certain level of employment, then they would be eligible for loan forgiveness for a portion of that financing package,” Davis said.
