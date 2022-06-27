Davis: Primary election 'too consequential' for Republicans

QUINCY — U.S. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, made an 11th hour appearance in Quincy on Monday as part of a series of stops the 15th Congressional District leading up to Tuesday's primary election.
The five-term Congressman urged voters to cast ballots for “consequential” races both at the state and federal level.
"This primary is going to be too consequential not just for Republicans being able to take control of Washington D.C. once again and hold the Biden administration accountable," Davis said. "It's too important because we have to have our Republican candidates that are going to be able to beat J.B. Pritzker and the Democrats here in Illinois."
Davis faces Congresswoman Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who has received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and has repeatedly dubbed Davis a “RINO,” or Republican in Name Only.
However, Davis said he will stand by his record of working with Trump and that the 45th president deserves all the credit for appointing the three Supreme Court Justices who helped to overturn Roe v. Wade.
"Unfortunately though, nothing is going to change in Illinois because we have Democrats like J.B. Pritzker and those that run the General Assembly that have even allowed your tax dollars to go toward abortions," Davis said. "Most Americans don't even support that policy but Democrats in Illinois do."
Should the GOP gain House majority in November, Davis said he would push for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve as Speaker. He added that McCarthy already has tasked him with holding members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee accountable for the "circus" hearing.
"We've already uncovered what we believe are financial irregularities (and) those irregularities are something that we need to investigate," Davis said. "That's something that I don't care who you are or what committee you are in Congress (but) you've got to follow House rules."
With a sixth term in office, Davis said he also would address the high crime rates the city is seeing in cities such as Chicago.
"There's no reason why prosecutors shouldn't treat every criminal who uses a firearm in the commission of a crime the harshest that they can and give them the harshest sentence or recommend the harshest sentence to the judge," Davis said.
