QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, discussed his plans to support agriculture should he be elected to a sixth term in Congress during Wednesday's Adams County Farm Bureau Legislative Luncheon.
Although the U.S. was in the midst of trade disputes with China a few years ago, Davis, who faces a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said the global marketplace has been more amenable to American agricultural products, including China.
"But also, we need to allow free trade with some of our other allies and that's why I've been a supporter of trade agreements," Davis said.
Davis added that the country also needs an administration that will follow the law regarding the Renewable Energy Standard, which requires transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain a minimum volume of renewable fuels. He said that the Biden administration continues to reduce the amount of ethanol the country uses when it should be increasing its production and the use of corn and soybeans that go into renewable fuels.
As a freshman Congressman, Davis sought a seat on the House Agriculture Committee as a freshman Congressman in 2013 and helped to write two farm bills during his tenure.
"Experience matters and I'm going to be a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee when I'm re-elected and we've got another farm bill coming up so I want to hear what your suggestions are throughout that process and I want to make sure we can turn those suggestions into a reality," Davis said.
He encouraged attendees to remember the progress that has been made to lessen the risk each farm family takes every year to grow their crops and have a marketplace to sell them.
"But what I was able to do is listen to my farmers back in 2013 and 2014 and begin to assess how important risk management was," Davis said. "We protected crop insurance that allowed taxpayers to save billions of dollars in the farm bill."
In 2018, Davis authored provisions to give farmers the choice between two different protection programs each year: Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage.
The ARC program offers payments when crop revenues fall below a guaranteed level while the PLC program when the national marketing year average price, or loan rate if higher, for a given commodity falls below a specified reference price.
"And what that does is it provides stability," Davis said. "It provides stability for our producers in an unstable environment that's always the weather and the agricultural sector in the global marketplace that our farmers face."
