Davis urges adequate hospital staffing during Blessing visit

QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, visited Blessing Hospital during a campaign stop on Tuesday to make sure that the 15th Congressional District's medical facilities have an adequate number of nurses and medical professionals.
The five-term congressman, who faces a primary challenge from U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, said Blessing is a very critical hospital for getting access to the entire spectrum of health care in western Illinois and the tri-state region.
Therefore, it will be critical to get nurses and other potential staff in school, into training and into full-time jobs.
With the federal government running the Medicare and Medicaid programs, Davis said matters of health care need to be a top priority in Washington.
"This federal nexus means that I've got to find out what issues are happening in places like Blessing here in Quincy and ensure that I make changes in Washington, D.C. to make sure that the doctor-patient process and doctor-patient access is the number one priority out of our processes in Washington," Davis said.
Last month, the U.S. House passed a bill that would cap a patient's out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 a month.
Davis, who did not support the bill, said the Trump administration was able to lower the price on insulin through its regulatory regime but more still can be done.
"The problem is the solution the Democrats put forward in Washington would've limited the number of cures that we need to invest in to possibly cure Type-1 diabetes for future generations and that needs to be the focus," Davis said.
