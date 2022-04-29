QUINCY — Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, discussed a push for more responsible and transparent government as part of his bid for state treasurer during a visit to Quincy on Friday.
The five-time House representative, who challenges Treasurer Michael Frerichs, was in town to speak during a legislative update event held by Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, before visiting Macomb, Canton and Bloomington.
Demmer said there are two elements to his campaign, one of which is bring more attention to ethical and responsible government.
Demmer had served as the lead Republican of special investigating committee looking into former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan’s involvement in a bribery scheme with ComEd. Although the committee ended the investigation without charging the former Speaker with misconduct, Madigan would be indicted by a federal grand jury in March on racketeering and bribery charges.
Demmer said this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and it is up to the state’s executive leaders to stand firmly against this kind of conduct.
“I think we need more leadership from Illinois’ statewide elected officials to change that culture and that’s something our current treasurer has been very quiet on,” Demmer said.
The other aspect of Demmer’s campaign would be to advocate for responsible budgeting and against financial policies that could cause a greater exodus of Illinois citizens.
One example of poor financial policy Demmer said he would have advocated against was Gov. JB Pritzker’s 2020 effort to pass a constitutional amendment that would change the state’s income tax from a flat rate to a graduated tax.
“The treasurer was even out saying that he was supportive of the graduated tax amendment because it would allow us to have a discussion about taxing retirement income in Illinois,” Demmer said.
Once solution to ensure transparent financial planning suggested and previously sponsored by Demmer was the merger of the Illinois Treasurer’s and Comptroller’s offices.
“To bring together the investment portfolios and the check writing under one office would give Illinois taxpayers somebody in that office who could be a better check and balance on the legislature, on the governor and other Constitutional officers,” Demmer said.
Under the Illinois Constitution, the treasurer is responsible for the safekeeping and investment of monies and securities deposited with him, and for their disbursement upon order of the comptroller.
The comptroller, meanwhile, shall maintain the State’s central fiscal accounts, and order payments into and out of the funds held by the Treasurer.
Demmer added that it’s important that the treasurer is a financial advocate for the state and can produce reports showing the health of state funds and how funds are swept from one purpose to another.
In response to the $46 billion state budget passed at the end of the spring legislative session, Demmer said normal revenues that don’t include one-time COVID-19 relief are projected to decline in the upcoming fiscal year. Meanwhile, spending will be up 10%.
“That’s a threat,” Demmer said. “That is not a sustainable situation for the state to be in.”
