QUINCY — The rejection of two $10,000 BET on Q funding requests on Tuesday prompted the program’s selection committee to reevaluate how and how much of these funds can be distributed in the future.
The BET on Q program, which is designed to attract local entertainment opportunities that would improve tourism, is funded by a $100,000 contribution from the city’s 1% food and beverage tax. Since the program’s inception, $18,000 has been allocated for local events.
On July 13, Scott Edlin, owner of On The Rail Sports Bar and Grill, submitted two $10,000 grant requests: one for an outdoor concert at the Newcomb lot on 400 Maine on Aug. 21 and one for a second concert at the Newcomb lot on Sept. 20.
The total cost of the first concert, which would feature local band Trifecta and Peoria-based tribute band Decade of Decadence, would be $12,100 and Quincy would receive half the proceeds of all tickets sold after the 900th.
The second concert, which features No Wake out of Hannibal and California-based Adema, is estimated to cost $11,650 and On The Rail would have the same ticket reimbursement deal with the city.
The requests sparked a debate about what percentage of an event’s total costs the program should cover.
Committee member Trevor Beck said if the grant requests were approved, more local bars will seek grant requests for one-day events drawing a local crowd.
“At the end of the day, these events are going to happen whether we fund them or not,” Beck said. “If we fund it, we just put $10,000 in his bottom line and that’s not the objective of this committee. The objective is to bring new people, new life (and) new whatever to Quincy and not help a small business owner’s bottom dollar.”
In comparison, a $10,000 request to help bring Purple Xperience, a nationally touring Prince tribute band, and Quincy native Micki Free to the Oakley Lindsay Center, amounted to 18% of the concert’s total costs.
A $3,000 funding request to the Quincy Boat Club for a live music event was 30% of the event’s costs and a $5,000 request for Quincy Freedom Fest amounted to 12% of the event’s costs.
The committee agreed to hold a special session on Aug. 17 to evaluate funding restrictions and flesh out marketing plans.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he wasn’t sure if he would want the committee to set a certain percentage of total costs an event could be eligible for. It may depend on the entity and what their plans are.
“As an example, I’ve had a couple conversations with Quincy University and what they can do to have another event either with their alumni or with their students to get other visitors into the community,” Troup said. “And several of the executive officers of the university are excited about it and they get the bigger picture about trying to bring people in but I don’t know if we’d be at 50% or what the cost is.”