QUINCY — Should the Quincy City Council authorize the establishment of a business development district at the newly branded Quincy Town Center soon, a 1% retail sales tax could be imposed on the affected businesses this year.
During a public hearing on the district Wednesday, Adam Stroud, senior project manager for St. Louis-based PGAV Planners, provided a summary of the proposed district.
The district would run north of Broadway from 30th to 36th streets and would include the entirety of the Quincy Town Center, formerly known as the Quincy Mall, as well as a multi-tenant retail center and a former County Market.
“The property is struggling and malls are struggling pretty much all over the place and if you’ve got a healthy mall you’re unique these days,” Stroud said. “The idea would be to incentivize businesses to come in and this time around, it’s not just national chains.”
Unlike a tax increment financing district, which generates revenue for redevelopment by collecting property tax dollars above the base value of a target area, a business development district’s revenue can be spent on new construction in addition to redevelopment.
Although the money must be used for properties inside the district, Stroud said there are a few exceptions to this rule. Money can be spent on intersections containing properties outside the district so long as the project would be beneficial to the district.
The city hired PGAV Planners to conduct a feasibility study on a business development district for $25,000. This money would be reimbursed by the new sales tax revenue if the district was approved by council.
Now that the proposal has been analyzed, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the approval process is pretty straightforward.
“The next step is for the city to present to the city council an ordinance adopting the business development district,” Bevelheimer said.
Stroud said if approved, the addresses of all properties in the district will be sent to the state to verify that each property is on file for sales tax collections. Should the district be approved within the next month, sales tax collections could start in the summer, Stroud said.
In addition to the sales tax, a 1% hotel-motel tax may also be imposed in a business development district. Although there are no hotels in Quincy’s proposed district, Stroud said the option would be available to set the tax on new developments.
The business development district would be in place for 23 years. After that, any leftover revenues would be returned to the city.