QUINCY — Quincy’s Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank will host a diaper drive and fundraiser to celebrate one year since earning its 501©3 status.
The diaper drive event is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at Quincy University’s North Campus, 1729 Seminary Road, Parking Lot L.
Diaper sizes newborn through six will be accepted as well as wipes and monetary donations.
“We are grateful for this partnership with all of the local agencies who are working together to help address the unmet diaper need in our county to make sure no family is without diapers, “ said Anita Hanke of Covered Bottoms. “We feel working together as a collective group that we will be able to provide multiple opportunities for families to get the diapers they need in these trying times.”
Donations will also be accepted through the the organization’s website (coverdbottoms.org) or by mail to: Covered Bottoms Diaper Bank, 510 Maine St. Ste 610, Quincy, IL. 62301.