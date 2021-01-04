QUINCY — A special permit to operate a window tinting business and allow for the storage of solar equipment on S. 57th St., which has been scrutinized by neighboring residents, was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
During a Quincy Plan Commission meeting in November, several neighbors of the storage site aired a number of complaints to petitioner Steve Williams, who advised that the solar tower trailers are transitional and won’t be in the area for an “extended time frame.”
Although the plan commission recommended approval of the special use request, the council voted to table the proposal to allow time to prepare a finding of fact should the council wish to reverse the commission’s recommendation.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said he had taken issue that the proposal seems to violate a 2013 land use plan, which encourage agricultural and residential uses in the area but not commercial use.
However, the council voted 13-1 in favor of the ordinance with Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, voting no.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said although he has concerns with the planning commission not always honoring the city’s comprehensive plan and other studies, he will vote alongside Ward 5 Aldermen John Mast and Rein.
“I have always believed that the two ward aldermen have to live with the consequences along with the residents and they know their residents better than we do,” Farha said.
Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said the proposal has undergone one amendment at the behest of the Ward 5 aldermen: to limit the outdoor storage of solar light tower trailers to one year.
Bevelheimer said this restriction became effective in September but could be subject to an extension pending council approval.
Additional restrictions to reduce the footprint of the trailer storage include not allowing the trailers to be lit at night and only allowing storage on a single acre of land 150 feet off the road.