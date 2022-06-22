QUINCY — With every Adams County Board seat up for grabs in 2022, four GOP candidates are seeking to serve the fourth district, which covers the eastern portion of Quincy.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, R-4; board member Travis Cooley, R-4; Steve McQueen and Deborah Kennedy all are vying for one of the three open seats.
Snider said the county still has a few projects in the works, including the construction of a controversial roundabout at 48th and State.
In March, the Adams County Board agreed to appropriate $1.7 million for the project.
Snider said some of the biggest issues still facing Adams County are hiring and retaining employees, keeping taxes down and providing good service to the public, whether it be from the county’s ambulances, sheriff’s office, jail or health department.
“Through the COVID event, the chairman’s job turned into a full-time job and I think between keeping the courthouse open, helping to keep the restaurants open and the quick response with the vaccination being number one in the state of Illinois, we’ve accomplished a lot,” Snider said.
McQueen, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, said he believes the people of Adams County deserve to be heard and understood by those that they elect to represent them. Therefore, the County Board should be composed of people who are accountable, approachable, and informative to the public.
McQueen pointed to crumbling infrastructure and struggling businesses as some of the biggest things affecting the county. However, large capital expenses should be presented with transparency.
“The focus needs to be on proactively getting our fiscal house in order so that we are not reactionary in response to repairs and infrastructure replacements,” McQueen said. “Repairing our antiquated infrastructure is the key to bringing new business and residents to Adams County.”
Cooley, who was appointed to the board last year, said he decided to run because he was born and raised in Adams County and wants his kids to have the same experiences growing up as he had.
However, the county always is facing budget issues and pension obligations the board really can’t control. Infrastructure issues also are a problem, he added.
But with his connections across Adams County, Cooley said he wants to show constituents that his commitment is not just to east Quincy.
“I don’t just want what’s best for my district,” Cooley said. “I want what’s best for my county as a whole.”
Kennedy said she recently retired and with all board seats available following the redistricting, she felt she had the time and energy to commit to public service.
Kennedy also felt infrastructure was one of Adams County’s biggest hurdles but also included rising property taxes and high inflation.
“I think that we need to be promoting economic development and business opportunities so that we don’t lose any of our population or continue to lose our population,” Kennedy said. “I’m a common sense Republican, a fiscal conservative and I want to be the voice of the people in District Four.
Of the four contested GOP primary races for county board, the fourth district has the smallest candidate pool. Adams County’s sixth district also has four candidates, its seventh district has seven and its third district has six.
There are no Democratic candidates for the fourth district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.