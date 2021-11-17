Dodd building to house several more tenants under new ownership

QUINCY — After eight years of ownership, Rodney Hart said selling the historic Dodd building at the northeast corner of Fifth and Maine is a big weight off of his shoulders.
“It’s hard enough just running a small business and now we don’t have to concern ourselves with getting a phone call from the police department 9 at night that our windows were busted and that sort of thing,” Hart said.
But now that the building has been sold, new owners Andrew Mays and Brian Hendrian are hoping to renovate the upper floors to accommodate more tenants with the possibility of residential space down the road.
Rodney and Sheryl Hart, owners of Second String Music, first moved into the building in July 2012 and purchased it a year later.
Since then, Rodney Hart said they have stabilized the roof on the northeast portion of the building, put in a new HVAC system, replaced approximately 80% of the windows on the upper floors and performed a complete renovation of the space currently occupied by the Adams County Democratic Party.
“When you own an old, historic building, there’s a lot of upkeep and there’s a lot of responsibility,” Hart said. “And I think that if we had not gotten in here when we did, I don’t think it could’ve gone unoccupied for a whole lot longer before it really wasn’t worth moving in here because it was starting to get decrepit.”
Mays said he approached the Harts about six months ago about buying the property and closed on it about three weeks ago.
“When Brian and I talked about a real estate investment business together, it was the building that intrigued us,” Mays said. “I knew the location was great and it had a lot of history.”
Mays said DP Construction has been hired to begin the renovation process and he and Hendrian will spend the month of December coming up with a design.
As a condition of the sale, Rodney Hart said he would still operate Second String Music out of the building under a multi-year lease agreement. Mays said the other tenants, including the Adams County Democratic Party and 505 Recording Studios also would stay in the building.
In addition to the current tenants, Mays said his wife Laura’s wedding stationary studio, Invited by Lamaworks, and Sarah Elizabeth Weddings would move into the second floor.
Mays and Hendrian also intend to set up their offices and a joint space for their real estate investment company on the fifth floor.
Mays said there may be an additional phase of renovations that would include residential space on the third and fourth floors.
