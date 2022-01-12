QUINCY — The American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade and blood and platelet donations are critically needed.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a 10% overall decline in the number of donors and a 62% drop in blood drives at schools and colleges, according to a news release from the American Red Cross.
Jim Whitfield, an account manager for donor recruitment development for the American Red Cross, said donated blood has a 42-day shelf life but a person can give blood every 56 days.
“I know that people are seeing the numbers are going up as far as recorded cases (of COVID-19) but there’s always a need,” Whitfield said.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has had less than a one-day supply of critical blood types and has had to limit blood product distributions at hospitals, according to the release. At times, about a quarter of hospital blood needs have not been met.
“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross, said in a news release. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”
To find a blood drive and make an appointment, Whitfield recommends calling 800-733-2767 to find a location and schedule a donation, visiting redcrossblood.org or downloading the American Red Cross donor app.
The American Red Cross is requiring donors to wear a face covering or face mask but is no longer taking temperatures on site, Whitfield added.
