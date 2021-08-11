QUINCY — A draft governance plan for the Quincy Riverfront presented on Tuesday may seek to incorporate historic preservation into revitalization efforts along the river.
Last month, the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee agreed to establish a subcommittee with the goal to evaluate governance structures for future riverfront development. The committee also discussed a scoring matrix to weight the pros and cons of the governance plans in other cities.
Governance plans in St. Louis, Louisville, Memphis and Columbus were examined. Using these examples, Klingner and Associates developed a draft plan that would set guidelines for the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation.
Mike Klingner, president of Klingner and Associates, said that although Louisville’s governance plan most closely aligned with the needs of Quincy, one element that was lacking in all of the plans was a historic connection in the planning effort and the board makeup.
“We’ve got a good history to tell and we think that kind of drives tourism and people wanting to come to our community and economic development,” Klingner said. “So it was a component that we felt should be added to how we set our particular governance.”
Under the proposed plan, the corporation’s board of directors would consist of nine members: two named by the city, two named by the Quincy Park District, two named by the Adams County Board and three at large members with up to one serving on the board of the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County or other local not-for-profit.
The subcommittee agreed that board directors would serve two three-year terms with the option for a third three-year term.
The corporation would have redevelopment authority for 89 acres along the Quincy riverfront up to Third Street from Kentucky to Spring and Maine Street row up to Fourth.
However, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup suggested expanding the area to Fifth Street from Jersey to Vermont so that some of Quincy’s historic structures, the Washington Theater and Dr. Richard Eell’s House, may be included in conversations about riverfront investment.
“We would cover a significant portion of the historical core that I think can still tie into that riverfront,” Troup said. “I think this coming up to Fourth Street just cuts us short of being able to tie in other historical, significant parts around that square and other assets that could play a bigger role.”
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer cautioned not to branch too far out of the core riverfront zone.
Klinger said money is available for various riverfront revitalizations projects but there are plenty of organizations through the country devoted to supporting and preserving a community’s history.
“We think it opens a door to more foundations that could provide some additional funding,” Klingner said. “We’re already hearing that interest from, for example, the Mormon Historical Sites Foundation, has an interest in helping us.”
The subcommittee will meet again on Aug. 24 to finalize a governance plan that will have the support of the full steering committee.