QUINCY — With the first measurable snow in the area Saturday, area law enforcement said things were relatively calm on the streets by midday.
Sgt. Nathan Elbus with the Quincy Police Department said officers responded to four or five minor crashes in the city, while Sgt. Andrew Kuhl of the Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to two slide-off accidents in the county.
Kuhl said that this first winter storm may have benefited from being on New Year's Day.
"It may be that people had a good time last night, so they're just staying home today," he said.
"It's been pretty calm so far," Elbus said.
Throughout the morning and early afternoon, most of the precipitation was a mix of sleet and freezing rain, with less snow. The forecast from the National Weather Service showed mostly snow beginning later in the afternoon and through the night.
"I don't think it's been too bad at all for the first snow of the year," Kuhl said.
Trucks were out in the city, county, and on the highways to try and stay ahead of the weather, plowing and salting the pavement.
NWS forecasts are showing up to two inches of snow through Saturday night with another two inches overnight into Sunday morning for the New Year's weekend.
In anticipation of ice and extreme cold Sunday, some area churches announced they were canceling in-person services or encouraged parishioners to attend services virtually.
