QUINCY — When Amy Bott first arrived at the Eagle’s Nest Hotel Super Bowl weekend of last year she only intended to stay for a week while her home was being remodeled.
But after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bott, her daughter and two grandchildren were forced to remain at the hotel for a full year. That is until last week when the Eagle’s Nest, 300 Gardner Expressway, abruptly closed its doors after residents spent months without hot water and a few weeks without water altogether.
Although Bott was able to pack up some belongings before power was shut off, she said she had to leave her diabetic medicine and supplies, antibiotics for a urinary tract infection, medication for her grandson’s autism, 90% of her family’s clothes, work samples from her daughter’s employer, her granddaughter’s phone and Nintendo Switch and about $200 worth of food after she was locked out of the room.
“Since December, there’s not a day I haven’t cried or felt hopeless,” Bott said.
Chelsea Hubbard, a managing attorney at Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, said around 15 families had been living at Eagle’s Nest, many of which were using it as transitional housing until openings at apartments or houses become available.
She added that her office is representing several former residents by offering investigative services, advice and negotiation attempts. The firm also is trying to locate Adams County attorneys either on a paid or pro bono basis that could seek remedies for the residents in court.
Bott said the first six months she spent at Eagle’s Nest ran very well. But starting in September, the water would periodically turn off.
It wasn’t until the end of December when her unit no longer had hot water. But by the beginning of February, there was no running water, according to Bott.
According to occupant reports, management only provided a one-gallon jug of water throughout this period. And although residents weren’t able to flush their toilets, wash their dishes or bathe, residents were still charged without any reduced rate, Hubbard said.
Bott said the Salvation Army also provided a couple cases of water for residents when they were notified of the situation.
Michael Seaver, director of inspections and enforcement for the city of Quincy, said his department was first involved with Eagle’s Nest during a visit with the Quincy Fire Department to evaluate the building’s alarm system.
Within a couple of days of one of these visits, Seaver said he started receiving complaints from residents about not having hot water. Eventually, these became complaints about having no water at all.
On Feb. 17, Seaver said he sent a notice to the building owners to repair the alarm system and the water issues. Penalties of an unanswered notice and how long property owners have to respond to them depend on the severity of the violation, he added.
Inspectors were at the hotel on Feb. 19 and waited there until the water was turned on, according to Seaver. Hubbard claimed that the water would be turned back on but only for about five minutes until United Way workers and inspectors left the grounds.
Although noncompliance could result in legal action, Seaver said he received word that the owners would voluntarily close the building on Feb. 25, the day after the notice expired.
On Feb. 26 around 10:30 a.m., Bott said she was notified by the owner of the building that she would have to be out of the building by 1 p.m.
Bott had argued that she was paid through March 3 and should be allowed to stay through the lease even if there was no running water. The following day, Bott said she was packing her things when the electricity was shut off and she was locked out of her room.
Although she was able to collect some essential things, there was a lot that remained in the hotel.
“We lived there for a year,” Bott said. “That’s four people with a year’s worth of clothing. That’s spring, summer, winter and fall, that’s every holiday for four people (and) that’s every birthday for four people.”
Bott said her family and some of the other residents ended up at the Quincy Inn and Suites, 224 N. 36th.
However, Bott has expressed gratitude to everyone who has lent her assistance since the closure.
She said one of her grandchildren’s teachers at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School provided vouchers for clothes for the kids. Another teacher brought more clothes and she also received a $50 gift card for groceries from the school. One of her friends also brought a bunch of shirts for her and her daughter.
Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore said Eagle’s Nest is behind on their hotel/motel tax filings. However, when the accommodations of a hotel are leased to the same occupant for more than 30 consecutive days, they are exempt from the provisions of the city’s hotel tax ordinance.
Eagle’s Nest Hotel owner Ted Siebers could not be reached for comment Friday.
As of Saturday evening, two signs are posted on the front doors of the hotel that read, “Sorry closed for repairs” and “Closed for repairs and maintenance. Thanks for your past business.”
Jenna Hull, director of programs and services for United Way of Adams County, said residents who call her agency in need of assistance are referred to various local service providers, including the Salvation Army.
But in instances where residents don’t qualify for any other aid, the United Way will provide assistance through the Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs. The group is composed of various local nonprofits, churches and city organizations who offer financial assistance for residents going through a crisis.
“This to me is a really underrated part of our county that people don’t know about,” Hull said.
Residents in need of financial assistance are encouraged to call the United Way of Adams County’s help line at 217-224-1223. Normal hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.