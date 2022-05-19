QUINCY — Early voting for the 2022 midterm primary election begins Thursday.
The Adams County clerk’s office, 507 Vermont, will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except for Memorial Day on May 31 and Juneteenth on June 20. Saturday hours also will be held on June 18 and June 25 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said his office does not have any COVID-related restrictions limiting access.
“The county clerk’s office is open and ready for anyone wanting to cast their ballots,” Niekamp said. “We will have a ballot drop box out as well.”
Niekamp said during the last midterm primary in 2018, about 17% of votes cast were from early voting. The 2018 election also saw a low overall voter turnout with around 6,700 registered voters casting ballots, he added.
One of the most high-profile primary race is in the 15th Congressional District between U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
Six candidates also are seeking the GOP nomination to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker in November’s General Election.
Four county board districts will have contested primaries.
In the third district, Mark Dietrich, James Fisher and Rodney Hermsmeier are running as Republicans against incumbents Dave Bellis, Marvin Kerkhoff and Raquel Sparrow.
The fourth district has four Republican candidates: Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider, board member Travis Cooley, Deborah Kennedy and Steve McQueen.
In the sixth district, incumbents David McCleary and Les Post are running as Republicans against Bradley Poulter and Brandon Riley.
District seven Republicans Theresa Bockhold, David Hoskins and Joe Zanger seek to defend their seats against Jeremy Allen and Brent Fischer in the primary.
The primary election is June 28 with the general election Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.