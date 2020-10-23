STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — Early voting options are still available in Adams County through October, according to a news release from County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp.
The county clerk’s office is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and on Oct. 31 for early voting. Starting on Monday and lasting through Friday, the county clerk’s office will extend its voting hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We have seen a high number of early voters this election, which is great,” Niekamp said in the release. “I’d also like to remind voters that we have the estimated wait time for early voting posted on our website.”
The clerk’s office is also reminding voters that Thursday is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot for the general election. Ballots must be post marked on or before Nov. 3 to be counted. They may also be dropped off at the ballot dropbox at the 5th Street entrance of the Adams County Courthouse until 7 p.m. on election day.