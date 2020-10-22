DURHAM, Mo. — An Edina man died in a Tuesday night crash west of Durham.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2008 Toyota Rav4 driven by Joseph L. Powers, 44, of Edina, was heading east on Mo. 6, 1 mile west of Durham, at 10:30 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and came to rest on its side.
Powers, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Larry Arnold at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday. Powers was taken to the Lewis County coroner's office, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Ewing R-4 Fire and Lewis County Ambulance.