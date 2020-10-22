Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 44F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.