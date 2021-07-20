QUINCY — The Adams County Transportation, Building and Technology committee recommended a bid from Otis Elevator Company to perform elevator modernizations at the Adams County Courthouse.
The Adams County Board voted last week to refer the bid recommendation back to committee following pushback from Mike Barnard of Barnard Elevator Company, who argued that the bid’s inclusion of property equipment unfairly excluded his company from for the bidding request. A motion from the committee to accept Otis’ bid last week failed to receive a second.
Barnard said that the non-proprietary system his company offers can be maintained, serviced and repaired by any capable elevator maintenance company.
“To me, the difference in proprietary is not so much in the hardware,” Barnard said. “It is in the software and the tech support. Any equipment that I would sell you is non-proprietary and what that means when I say it and when the companies that I buy from say that is they will sell their equipment to any elevator company and they will provide tech support to any elevator company.”
Following last week’s meetings, Otis Elevator extended its bid another 30 days to allow for the county board time to vote on it.
Hannah Jordan, account manager for Otis Elevator, said she believes her company submitted a very competitive and reasonable bid based on the speculations.
“In our opinion, it is an unfair bidding practice to expose prices to the competition that allow other bidders to submit their pricing after,” Jordan said.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider said he will call for a special meeting on Tuesday so the full county board can vote on the bid.
The project will be funded by American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding awarded to Adams County.